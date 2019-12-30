Democrats Rush To Blame Trump For Anti-Semitic New York Attacks

Several Democrats have blamed President Donald Trump for the repeated attacks against Jewish people in New York.

There have been at least eight reported incidents of anti-Semitic violence in New York this month, with the latest coming Saturday when five people were stabbed at a rabbi’s home during a Hanukkah celebration. (RELATED: Bill De Blasio Claims Anti-Semitic Is Just A ‘Right-Wing Movement’)

Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told Fox News’s Ed Henry Sunday that the attacks have been “emanating from Washington.”

“I also want us to be clear what’s happening here,” de Blasio said Sunday. “An atmosphere of hate has been developing in this country over the last few years. A lot of it is emanating from Washington, and it’s having an effect on all of us.”

Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell re-upped a column he wrote for the left-wing website “The Forward,” earlier this month saying that Trump and other conservative figures need to be held accountable for anti-Semtism in America. (RELATED: Anti-Israel Boycott Movement Exposes Schism Within The Squad, And The Democratic Party)

“Anti-Semitism is on the rise in America. And it’s being stoked by [Trump] who won’t condemn it and Trump’s lawyer, [Rudy Giuliani] who just this week said he’s ‘more Jewish than Soros,'” Swalwell tweeted Saturday.

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Rashida Tlaib also blamed the president for the attacks, criticizing his leadership. Tlaib is a supporter of the movement to Boycott, Divest, and Sanction (BDS) the Jewish state of Israel.

“And folks still don’t see the connection with his words and how it ignites violence,” Tlaib tweeted Sunday. “He fuels people’s anger & misguided hate. Instead of leading with compassion, he simply gaslights and laughs about it.”

Democratic Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen also blamed Trump for the attacks, calling the attacks “sad, but predictable.”

“So sad but predictable. His conduct has made unacceptable conduct acceptable. It will take decades to cure,” Cohen tweeted Sunday.

The president has condemned the attack, and urged Americans to come together to fight anti-Semitism.

“We must all come together to fight, confront, and eradicate the evil scourge of anti-Semitism,” Trump tweeted Sunday.