Pete Buttigieg Officially No Longer Mayor Of South Bend, Indiana

2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg rang in 2020 with a new title as former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Buttigieg’s term as mayor of South Bend ended Wednesday, Jan. 1. He announced in 2018 that he would not run for re-election and hand-picked his successor, James Mueller, Axios reported.

“Final quiet moments. End of an era. Onward,” Buttigieg’s chief of staff Laura O’Sullivan tweeted Wednesday.

As of this hour, @PeteButtigieg is now the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. He is succeeded by James Mueller, his former chief of staff and high school friend, who was elected in November.

Buttigieg heads to New Hampshire tomorrow. https://t.co/YLNbEA8kKt

— Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) January 1, 2020