Exclusive: Kimberly Guilfoyle Reveals What It’s Like Being Close To The Trumps

Kimberly Guilfoyle, senior advisor to the Trump 2020 Campaign and Donald Trump Jr’s girlfriend sat down with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill for an exclusive interview about her involvement with Trump’s reelection campaign, her upbringing and more.

“Don Jr. loves to remind me that I’ve gotten a big upgrade since Gavin (California Governor Gavin Newsom), which is funny, he’s got a great sense of humor, he’s super fun, he’s great to be out on the campaign trail with, we’ve been on the road basically since midterm elections,” said Guilfoyle. (RELATED: GUILFOYLE: These Are The 5 Biggest Victories Trump Delivered Last Year.)

She went on to stress the importance of this election and what it means for the Republican party and the future of our country.

