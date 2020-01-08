Will The Conflict In Iran Escalate Into More Attacks?

Tensions in the Middle East have increased following the death of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani on Jan. 2.
President Donald Trump initially announced he may target cultural buildings if Iran retaliated.
Here’s what Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and other Trump administration officials have to say about the situation in Iran. (RELATED: Trump Warns Iran Against Revenge Attack, Says 52 Iranian Sites Would Be Hit ‘Very Fast And Very Hard’)
