Victoria’s Secret Model Martha Hunt Shares The Happy News She’s Engaged

Martha Hunt definitely got everyone’s attention Wednesday when she dropped a couple of pictures on Instagram revealing that she and boyfriend Jason McDonald are engaged.

The 30-year-old Victoria's Secret model looked amazing as she posed for the beautiful selfie showing her rocking a diamond engagement ring. In the other shots, she is seen with her photographer boyfriend. Both of them could not have looked more happy.

She explained that the photos were taken in the Bahamas and captioned her post simply, "I have a secret…"

Fellow lingerie model's were quick to comment on the supermodel's happy news, including Gigi Hadid, Sara Sampaio Elsa Hosk and many, many more.

Details about Hunt and McDonald’s relationship are very slim as the two kept their romance tight-lipped, as noted by E! News. According to the Daily Mail, the two have been dating since 2015.

Even though we know very little about this romance, congratulations are definitely in order for the happy couple and one of our favorite models.

In honor of her joyful news, here’s a few unforgettable snaps she’s shared over the years from her various fashion photo shoots and stunning appearances on the red carpet.

