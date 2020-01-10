Alan Dershowitz On Epstein, Impeachment, And Clearing His Name In The Era Of #MeToo

On the Friday video interview edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we have an exclusive interview with Professor Alan Dershowitz about his new book, “Guilt by Accusation: The Challenge of Proving Innocence in the Age of #MeToo.” We also get into the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, and why this lifelong Democrat is no longer comfortable in the Democratic Party.

Professor Dershowitz opens up about what it was like to be publicly accused of sex crimes by an accuser of Jeffrey Epstein, how he says his accuser’s lawyer, Democratic power-lawyer David Boies, has lied, and how he has it on tape, and how he plans on clearing his name in court. We also discuss how his liberal friend in the media, who used to book him all the time to discuss legal stories, publicly backed away from him after the allegations were made public. Privately, they admitted they believed him, but they admitted they couldn’t allow him to defend himself on their networks because of the type of allegations.

He details all of this in his new book, “Guilt by Accusation.”

We also ask whether, as has been reported, he would join President Trump’s legal team for a Senate impeachment trial, the polarization happening in America through social media and journalism, what it’s like to represent some truly awful people, and why he no longer feels comfortable with where his Democratic Party could be heading.

