Warren Issues Statement, Stands By Claims That Bernie Sanders Told Her A Woman Couldn’t Win

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren issued a statement Monday standing by claims that Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders told her in 2018 that a woman couldn’t win.

Warren’s full statement read:

Bernie and I met for more than two hours in December 2018 to discuss the 2020 election, our past work together and our shared goals: beating Donald Trump, taking back our government from the wealthy and well-connected, and building an economy that works for everyone. Among the topics that came up was what would happen if Democrats nominated a female candidate. I thought a woman could win; he disagreed. I have no interest in discussing this private meeting any further because Bernie and I have far more in common than our differences on punditry. I’m in this race to talk about what’s broken in our country and how to fix it — and that’s what I’m going to continue to do. I know Bernie is in the race for the same reason. We have been friends and allies in this fight for a long time, and I have no doubt we will continue to work together to defeat Donald Trump and put our government on the side of the people.