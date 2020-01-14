Michael Avenatti Arrested Again While At California State Bar Hearing For Another Legal Matter

Attorney and Trump foe Michael Avenatti was arrested Tuesday while attending a California State bar disciplinary hearing for another legal matter.

Avenatti’s arrest came outside of the California disciplinary hearing related to allegations that the attorney scammed a client out of almost $840,000. During a break, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California arrested Avenatti for a different criminal matter.

“I understand that Mr. Avenatti has been arrested by the federal authorities for violating the terms of his release,” attorney Steven Bledsoe, who is representing Avenatti’s accuser in the scamming case, said according to The Daily Beast.

Avenatti was arrested following allegations that he violated the terms set for his pre-trial release, and is expected to appear in federal court Wednesday.

In other news, Michael Avenatti has been arrested again. Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles say he violated the terms of his pretrial release. pic.twitter.com/qqJPaSl1zR — Brad Heath (@bradheath) January 15, 2020

The attorney, who previously represented porn star Stormy Daniels, is facing numerous legal issues. The Daily Caller News Foundation previously reported on his growing debts and tax bills. Avenatti faces federal indictments for crimes in both California and New York, including allegations that he tried to extort millions from Nike. (RELATED: Don Jr. Get’s Last Laugh On Avenatti Indictment — #Basta)

Avenatti’s Tuesday arrest was confirmed by Thom Mrozek, a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office in L.A., according to The Daily Beast.

“Completely innocent,” Avenatti said as he was taken out of the courthouse.