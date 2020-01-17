Virginia: Senate Passes Three Anti-Gun Bills

On Thursday, January 16th, the Virginia Senate voted to pass three of the anti-gun bills that the Senate Judiciary Committee approved on Monday. The fight is far from over. Dozens of other gun control bills from Michael Bloomberg’s wish-list have still not been taken up by a committee. Second Amendment supporters have demonstrated an unprecedented showing in support for our rights. It is critical that law-abiding citizens not back down and remain ready to oppose this agenda at every turn.

Senate Bill 35, introduced by Senator Scott Surovell, passed by a vote of 19-21. It would destroy Virginia’s firearm preemption laws by allowing localities to create new “gun-free zones” in and around public buildings, parks, and permitted events such as farmer’s markets. Criminals would ignore these restrictions, leaving law-abiding citizens unable to defend themselves and their loved ones.

Senate Bill 69, introduced by Senator Mamie Locke, passed by a vote of 19-21. This scheme, commonly referred to as “one-gun-a-month,” would arbitrarily ration an individual’s right to lawfully purchase a handgun to once within 30 days.

Senate Bill 70, introduced by Senator Louise Lucas, passed by a vote of 17-23. It would ban sales between private individuals without first paying fees and obtaining government permission. Firearm sales between friends, neighbors, or fellow hunters, would not be exempted. This proposal would have no impact on crime and is completely unenforceable.

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Click here to follow NRA-ILA on Facebook.