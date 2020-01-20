New Jersey Teachers Prep Lesson Plans On LGBTQ History, Homosexual Persecution During Holocaust

New Jersey educators are testing a pilot curriculum that features LGBTQ history and highlights the contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people to society.

The curriculum comes after New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a 2019 law requiring all public schools to include LGBTQ lessons in middle school and high school lesson plans, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. New Jersey joins California, Colorado, and Illinois in requiring public schools to teach LGBTQ history.

While some educators are testing out the mandate, the law will go into effect starting with the 2020-2021 school year. (RELATED: California School District Will Not Allow Parents To Opt Children Out Of LGBTQ Content, Emails Show)

Under the law, students may be taught about the “thousands of gay men put in Nazi concentration camps and forced to wear pink triangles or about other significant moments in the gay rights movement,” the Philadephia Inquirer reported.

Student Olivia Loesch — who is a sophomore at Haddon Heights High School, came out as gay in seventh grade, and identifies as gender-queer — attends school in a district where teachers are testing out the pilot curriculum.

Loesch was assigned a school history project on the Holocaust and decided to use a pink triangle that the Nazis used to harass gay men in concentration camps.

“I never knew about it,” Loesch said. “I feel that the topic should be talked about and people should know about me.” (RELATED: ACLU Told CA Teachers To Help Students Obtain Abortions Without Parental Notification, Video Reveals)

The advocacy group Garden State Equality is a driving force behind this LGBTQ instruction.

Members from across North Jersey came together tonight at our office to help implement the new LGBTQ+ curriculum in partnership with @GSEquality and Make it Better for Youth. @NJEA pic.twitter.com/JwSta5l5N4 — ECEA (@ECEANJORG) January 15, 2020

“LGBT history is part of American history. To tell our students anything other than that would be fictional,” Garden State Equality spokesperson Jon Oliveria told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “There’s so much information to be consumed in the classroom.” The group did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation. Groups like the Family Policy Alliance of Texas pushed back against the mandate. The group organized a petition against the law that has reportedly garnered 7,000 signatures. “In many ways, this instruction will directly challenge biblical teaching on homosexuality and what parents choose to teach children at home,” the group posted on its website. “The radical left’s sexual indoctrination should not be forced upon our children!” The Family Policy Alliance of Texas did not respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

