10 Dash Cams to Help Protect Yourself Behind the Wheel

Life happens — and that’s especially true when you’re on the open road. You can’t always anticipate the unpredictable (like rear-end collisions and flat tires), but you can gain some peace of mind knowing that you have a faithful (and objective) record of exactly what happened. A dash camera is your best bet to having a statement that helps out your insurance policy — and from solar-powered recorders to ultra-durable cameras, we’ve found ten budget-friendly options that will definitely lend you some peace of mind.

FenSens Smart Wireless Solar Powered Backup Camera

Make parallel parking a bit less nerve-wracking with this FenSens Smart Wireless Solar Powered Backup Camera: it installs just like a license plate in under five minutes and is completely wireless. You can send a live video stream straight to your phone and there’s three easy, hands-free ways to launch the app.

Find it here for $159.

Black Box 1080p Dash Cam

In the case you do get into a car accident, this Black Box 1080p Dash Cam is engineered to still capture reliable footage despite any shakes or collisions that might occur. The camera also records in crisp 1080p resolution day or night, and boasts an impressive 120-degree recording angle.

Find it here for $29.99.

Papago GoSafe 366 Dash Cam

You can’t be too sure about some parking lots, and this Papago GoSafe 366 Dash Cam keeps an accurate record of everything that happens around your car, even when it’s parked. Plus it features night vision recording, front and rear views and a built-in g-sensor that works perfectly in collisions on the road as well.

Find it here for $249.99.

1080p HD DVR Dash Cam

It can be incredibly stressful to piece together the events of an accident after it happens. This 1080p HD DVR Dash Cam makes everything a little clearer, recording in crisp 1080p and boasting a wide 110-degree lens angle. It also features automatic and emergency lock recording, as well as a built-in G-sensor that locks and overwrite-protects video captured in the event of a crash.

Find it here for $24.99.

GoSafe S780 Dash Cam with Sony Image Sensor

If you’re most worried about your security from driving at night, use this GoSafe S780 Dash Cam with Sony Image Sensor. It boasts a Sony Starvis sensor that gives you visibility during dusk driving situations — and thanks to its dual-channel system, you can record both the front and rear of your vehicle at the same time.

Find it here for $199.99.

GoSafe S37 1080P HD Sony Exmor Sensor Dash Cam

This GoSafe S37 1080P HD Sony Exmor Sensor Dash Cam is loaded versatile features that makes it a great all-around pic. There’s multiple built-in recording modes, an enormous 140 degree field of vision, a front collision warning system that alerts you when you’re driving too close to the car in front of you and more.

Find it here for $99.99.

Infiniview Lite Digital Rear View Mirror & Dash Cam

Eliminate your blind spots (literally) with this Infiniview Lite Digital Rear View Mirror & Dash Cam. This 3-in-1 package comes with a front and rear dash cam, 9.7” digital touch screen anti-glare mirror and rearview system to help you back up — plus, the IPX7 waterproof lens captures everything in rain or fog without any damage.

Find it here for $249.99.

myGEKOgear Orbit 110 Full HD Dashcam

The myGEKOgear Orbit 110 Full HD Dashcam is a great starter camera: lock it into place with a powerful suction, capture footage on the 1.5 inch LCD screen and easily click into the settings. All recordings are captured in 1080p in high definition, with a CMOS sensor that renders clear imaging day or night.

Find it here for $49.99.

myGEKOgear Orbit 950 1080p Wi-Fi & GPS Dash Cam

If you want a sleek, high performance camera, look no further than this myGEKOgear Orbit 950 1080p Wi-Fi & GPS Dash Cam. It gives you full coverage of your front and rear, recording in 1080p HD. It also features GPS logging, Wi-Fi capabilities and driver-assist features for a more user-friendly experience.

Find it here for $149.99.

myGEKOgear Orbit 530 1296p W-Fi Dashcam with Sony Night Vision Sensor

This myGEKOgear Orbit 530 1296p Wi-Fi Dashcam with Sony Night Vision Sensor has your back with driver fatigue warnings and a 150-degree angle lens that fully captures blind spots on the side and important details, like license plates. There’s also built-in Wi-Fi to easily transfer your footage directly from your dashcam to your smartphone.

Find it here for $109.99.

Prices subject to change.