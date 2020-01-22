Tulsi Gabbard Announces Defamation Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton

Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard filed a defamation lawsuit Wednesday against former First Lady Hillary Clinton.

A press report released from Gabbard’s campaign announced the lawsuit Wednesday. Gabbard’s lawyers previously demanded Clinton retract her comments, where she claimed Gabbard was the Russian’s favorite candidate. (RELATED: Fireworks: Tulsi Gabbard And Kamala Harris Clash Over Hillary Clinton, Democratic Policies)

“Tulsi Gabbard, a United States Congresswoman, Army National Guard Major, and 2020 presidential candidate, today filed a defamation lawsuit against Hillary Rodham Clinton,” according to the press release.

“Gabbard, a U.S. Representative for Hawaii’s 2nd congressional district, asserts in her complaint that Clinton deliberately and maliciously made false statements in an attempt to derail Rep. Gabbard’s campaign, by alleging that Gabbard is a ‘Russian asset.'”

BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Sues Hillary Clinton for Defamation — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 22, 2020

The lawsuit adds that “Tulsi Gabbard is running for President of the United States, a position Clinton has long coveted, but has not been able to attain.” Clinton lost to President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Gabbard’s lawyers previously called the statements “defamatory” in a letter released in November following Clinton’s comments, which were made in October. Clinton also suggested that Gabbard was being groomed “to be the third-party candidate,” which the Hawaii congresswoman denied.

“I think they’ve got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate,” Clinton said in October. “She’s the favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her, so far.”

The defamation lawsuit “seeks compensatory damages and an injunction prohibiting the further publication of Clinton’s defamatory statements,” according to the press release.