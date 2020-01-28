‘Weakest Case In Our Nation’s History’: Trump’s Impeachment Defense Team Share Their Thoughts On Trial

The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is in its second week, and several members of Congress serving on the president’s impeachment defense team told the Daily Caller that they are confident the case against the president remains thin.

“The only thing that has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt is that there is no impeachable conduct here,” Republican Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana told the Caller. “That’s very clear. It has been from the very beginning. The impeachment defense team put on an iron-clad case that anybody who looks at this objectively will understands.”

Republican Reps. Elise Stefanik and Lee Zeldin of New York both agreed, telling the Caller that the facts of the case have not changed. (RELATED: Does The Whistleblower Protection Act Really Guarantee The Whistleblower Anonymity?)

“It is very clear that Adam Schiff has presented the weakest case in our nation’s history when it comes to impeachment,” Stefanik told the Caller. “We heard part of the story from Adam Schiff, who took testimony out of context, and didn’t provide the fulsome facts. What you heard from the president’s defense team were those facts.”

“Despite the fact that we are 70 plus days into this, the facts have remained the same,” Stefanik added.

“The Senate chamber has been hijacked,” Zeldin said. “If you ask our constituents ‘what do you want us to be doing to fight for you down in Washington’…They’re gonna talk about the cost of prescription drug prices. They’re gonna talk about finding a job to be able to pay your bills, lowering energy costs. They care about healthcare.”

“This is not the priority of my constituents,” Zeldin added. “It’s the priority of people who have been trying to take down the president since he was elected.”