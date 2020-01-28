Biden Snaps At Voter: ‘Go Vote For Someone Else’

Democratic 2020 candidate Joe Biden snapped at an Iowa voter on Tuesday, telling the man to “go vote for someone else” after he asked the former vice president not to support building new pipelines.

The man said that he would support Biden in the general election against President Donald Trump, but that he planned to support billionaire Tom Steyer in the Democratic primary.

WATCH:

A man in Iowa asks Joe Biden to stop supporting the building of new pipelines. Joe Biden tells him to go vote for someone else and then starts accusing him of voting for Bernie Sanders. Actually, the man says, he’s voting for Tom Steyer. Very awkward. pic.twitter.com/OOuGiypED8 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) January 28, 2020

Steyer responded on Twitter to the video, telling Biden that “this is no way to treat an Iowan.” (RELATED: Joe Biden Says ‘No Room For Compromise’ On Transgender Issues As Bernie Faces Backlash For Joe Rogan Endorsement)

“He said he’d vote for the Dem in the general b/c he knows how important it is to beat Trump. We need immediate action on climate. If you don’t agree, happy to talk @ debate. But don’t take it out on voters we need to win in Nov.”

Hi @JoeBiden, This is no way to treat an Iowan. He said he’d vote for the Dem in the general b/c he knows how important it is to beat Trump. We need immediate action on climate. If you don’t agree, happy to talk @ debate. But don’t take it out on voters we need to win in Nov. https://t.co/gG6UTDGL15 — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) January 28, 2020

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.