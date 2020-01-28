Politics

Biden Snaps At Voter: ‘Go Vote For Someone Else’

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA - JANUARY 18: Democratic presidential candidate, former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Iowa State Educators Association (ISEA) forum at the Sheraton West Des Moines Hotel on January 18, 2020 in West Des Moines, Iowa. Numerous candidates for the democratic nomination for president appeared at the forum which seeks to highlight candidates positions on education and teachers. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Chuck Ross Investigative Reporter
Font Size:

Democratic 2020 candidate Joe Biden snapped at an Iowa voter on Tuesday, telling the man to “go vote for someone else” after he asked the former vice president not to support building new pipelines.

The man said that he would support Biden in the general election against President Donald Trump, but that he planned to support billionaire Tom Steyer in the Democratic primary.

WATCH:

Steyer responded on Twitter to the video, telling Biden that “this is no way to treat an Iowan.” (RELATED: Joe Biden Says ‘No Room For Compromise’ On Transgender Issues As Bernie Faces Backlash For Joe Rogan Endorsement)

“He said he’d vote for the Dem in the general b/c he knows how important it is to beat Trump. We need immediate action on climate. If you don’t agree, happy to talk @ debate. But don’t take it out on voters we need to win in Nov.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.