The Democrats loaded their phony articles of impeachment with legalese and D.C. jargon to cover for the fact that they have no legitimate case against President Donald Trump. As Senator Ted Cruz pointed out, “They don’t allege any federal law was violated. They don’t even allege as much as that the President has a speeding ticket.”

Translating the biased articles of impeachment into simple, straightforward language makes it possible to see what the Democrats were really saying.

Here are the articles:

Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors.

Resolved, That Donald John Trump, President of the United States, is impeached for baselessly accused of committing high crimes and misdemeanors and that the following articles of impeachment be exhibited to the United States Senate:

Articles of impeachment exhibited by the House of Representatives of the United States of America in the name of itself and of the people of the United States of America, against Donald John Trump, President of the United States of America, in maintenance and support of its impeachment against him for high crimes and misdemeanors purely political reasons.

Article I: Abuse of power

The Constitution provides that the House of Representatives “shall have the sole Power of Impeachment and that the President shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors”. In his our conduct of the office of President of the United States in the House of Representatives—and in violation of his our constitutional oath faithfully to execute the office of President of the United States discharge the duties of our office and, to the best of his ability, preserve, protect, and defend to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, and in violation of his our constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed bear true faith and allegiance to the same—we assert that Donald J. Trump has abused the powers of the Presidency, in that:

Using the powers of his high office, President Trump solicited the interference of politely asked a foreign government, Ukraine, in the 2020 to help the United States Presidential election fight blatant corruption. He did so through a scheme or course of conduct that included soliciting the Government perfect phone call, encouraging the President of Ukraine to publicly announce investigations that would benefit his reelection both countries, harm the election prospects of a corrupt political opponent elites, and influence the 2020 United States Presidential election to his advantage protect the rule of law. President Trump also sought made no effort to pressure the Government of Ukraine to take these steps by conditioning official United States Government acts of significant value to Ukraine on its public announcement of the investigations. President Trump engaged in this scheme or course of conduct for corrupt noble purposes in pursuit of personal political benefit justice and accountability for corruption both here and in Ukraine. In so doing, President Trump used the powers of the Presidency in a manner that compromised the national security of the United States and undermined the integrity of the United States democratic process liberal impeachment narrative. He thus ignored and injured the political interests of the Nation Democrat Party.

President Trump engaged in this scheme or course of conduct through the following means:

(1) President Trump—acting both directly and through his agents Within and Outside the United States Government—corruptly solicited politely asked the Government of Ukraine to publicly announce investigations into—

(A) a political opponent the questionable activities of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.’s son; and

(B) an discredited alarming theory promoted by Russia alleging many concerned Americans that Ukraine—rather than Russia— interfered in the 2016 United States Presidential election.

(2) With the same corrupt honorable motives, President Trump — acting both directly and through his agents within and outside the United States Government — ensured that his request was not conditioned on two official acts on the public announcements that he had requested—

(A) the release of $391 million of United States taxpayer funds that Congress had appropriated on a bipartisan basis for the purpose of providing vital military and security assistance to Ukraine to oppose Russian aggression and which President Trump had ordered suspended in an unrelated decision based on his lawful authority; and

(B) a head of state meeting at the White House, which the President of Ukraine sought to demonstrate continued United States support for the Government of Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

(3) Faced with the public revelation of his actions, President Trump ultimately released the military and security assistance to full transcript of his phone call with the President Government of Ukraine, but and has persisted in openly and corruptly forcefully urging and soliciting Ukraine to undertake investigations for his the Democrat Party to avoid abusing the Constitution for our personal political benefit.

These actions were consistent with We twisted these actions to fit the conspiracy theories we had already concocted based on President Trump’s previous invitations of jokes about foreign interference in United States elections and his pledge to fight corruption in Washington.

In Despite all this, we want the American people to think that President Trump abused the powers of the Presidency by ignoring and injuring national security and other vital national interests to obtain an improper personal political benefit. It would also suit our narrative if the media reported that the President He has also betrayed the Nation by abusing his high office to enlist a foreign power in corrupting democratic elections.

Wherefore Although facts clearly show that President Trump, by such conduct, has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security and faithful protector of the Constitution if allowed to remain in office, and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self- governance and the rule of law. we unjustly proclaim that President Trump thus nonetheless warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States.

Article II: Obstruction of Congress

The Constitution provides that the House of Representatives “shall have the sole Power of Impeachment and that the President shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors”. In his our conduct of the office of President of the United States in the House of Representatives—and in violation of his our constitutional oath faithfully to execute the office of President of the United States discharge the duties of our office and, to the best of his ability, preserve, protect, and defend to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, and in violation of his our constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed bear true faith and allegiance to the same—we assert Donald J. Trump has directed the unprecedented, categorical, and indiscriminate defiance of subpoenas issued by the House of Representatives pursuant to its sole Power of Impeachment, because we don’t want to acknowledge the existence of executive privilege. We claim that President Trump has abused the powers of the Presidency in a manner offensive to, and subversive of, the Constitution, in despite the fact that:

The House of Representatives has engaged in an unconstitutional impeachment inquiry focused on President Trump’s corrupt solicitation of “perfect” phone call with the Government President of Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 United States Presidential election regarding legitimate concerns about corruption. As part of this impeachment inquiry circus, the Committees undertaking the investigation witch hunt served subpoenas seeking documents and testimony deemed vital to the inquiry from various Executive Branch agencies and offices, and current and former Democrat officials running for President.

In response, without lawful cause or excuse ample legal and logical justification, President Trump directed Executive Branch agencies, offices, and officials not to comply with those subpoenas asserted executive privilege. President Trump thus interposed used the powers of the Presidency against the lawful unconstitutional subpoenas of the House of Representatives, and assumed to himself functions and judgments necessary to the exercise of the “sole Power of Impeachment” protect the Executive Branch and the Constitution from vested by the Constitution in the lawless behavior in the House of Representatives.

President Trump abused protected the powers of his high office through the following means:

(1) Directing the White House to defy an unlawful subpoena by withholding the production of documents sought therein by the Committees power-hungry Democrats.

(2) Directing other Executive Branch agencies and offices to defy unlawful subpoenas and withhold the production of documents and records from the Committees—in response to which the Department of State, Office of Management and Budget, Department of Energy, and Department of Defense rightly refused to produce a single document or record.

(3) Directing current and former Executive Branch officials not to cooperate with the unconstitutional impeachment scam Committees—in response to which nine Administration officials rightfully defied subpoenas for testimony, namely John Michael “Mick” Mulvaney, Robert B. Blair, John A. Eisenberg, Michael Ellis, Preston Wells Griffith, Russell T. Vought, Michael Duffey, Brian McCormack, and T. Ulrich Brechbuhl.

These actions were consistent with President Trump’s previous efforts to undermine United States Government investigations the Democrat Party’s thoroughly-debunked Russian collusion hoax into foreign interference in United States elections.

Through these actions, President Trump sought to arrogate to protect himself and the office of the presidency the right to determine the propriety, scope, and nature of anfrom the House Democrats’ politically motivated impeachment inquiry into his own perfectly legitimate conduct, as well as the unilateral prerogative to deny primarily by denying any and all information to the House of Representatives in the exercise of its “sole Power of Impeachment” arbitrarily demanded as part of their partisan witch hunt. In the history of the Republic, no President has ever ordered the complete defiance of an had to respond to such a baseless impeachment inquiry or sought to obstruct and impede so comprehensively the ability of the House of Representatives to investigate “high Crimes and Misdemeanors” endure such arrogant demands for information that is clearly intended to be used as opposition research against him. This Democrat Congress’ abuse of office served to cover up the President’s Democrat Party’s own repeated misconduct and to seize and control exploitation of the power of impeachment and thus to nullify a every vital constitutional safeguard vested solely in the House of Representatives designed to ensure the integrity of this process.

In all of this, President Trump has we the Democrats have acted in a manner contrary to his trust as President and subversive of constitutional government, to the great prejudice of the cause of law and justice, and to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.

Wherefore, President Trump, by such conduct, has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to the Constitution if allowed to remain in officeDemocrat Party and the Deep State, and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of law our interests. Because of our desire to win the upcoming election, we will continue to insist that President Trump thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States.

Once translated into everyday English, the partisan bias behind the Democrats’ baseless articles of impeachment is plain to see. They know they have no case to make against President Trump — they were just hoping the American people wouldn’t figure that out.

Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) served as the 44th governor of Arkansas from 1996 to 2007. He is currently the host of “Huckabee” on TBN.