‘Horrified’: Public NYC Preschool Teaches Kids They Can Pick Their Own Gender

A taxpayer-funded preschool in New York City is teaching students to pick their own genders as part of a curriculum based on Black Lives Matter activism, according to a New York Post columnist.

Teachers at the PS 58 Carroll School in Brooklyn announced new curriculum for the 3 and 4 year-olds based on the 13 Principles of the Movement for Black Lives, which call for “transgender affirmation.” The classes will come as part of the Black Lives Matter Week of Action from February 3-7. (RELATED: Students Heading Back To School Face New Transgender Policies)

Calling youth artists – submit drawings of the 13 BLM principles for our middle/high school activity book!

Share with your students! pic.twitter.com/C49VCvth8R — blm_edu_nyc (@Blm_edu_nyc) November 25, 2019

“I was kind of horrified,” one father of a preschooler told the Post. “They say they’re trying to reduce racism and discrimination. To me, they’re perpetuating it, fomenting a sense of victimhood that 4-year-olds would never consider on their own.”

Teacher Rosy Clark sent an email to parents announcing the curriculum in mid-January, describing each of the 13 points in her own words. (RELATED: High School Girls Chokes Up As Trans Student Rejoices Over Unrestricted Access To Bathrooms: ‘My Privacy Is Being Invaded’)

“Everybody has the right to choose their own gender by listening to their own heart and mind. Everyone gets to choose if they are a boy or a girl or both or neither or something else, and no one gets to choose for them,” Clark wrote, according to the Post.

The week of action is aimed at four main issues, according to the movement’s materials:

End Zero Tolerance: Lessen punishments for unruly children.

Hire More Black Teachers

Mandate Black History And Ethnic Studies

Fund Counselors Not Cops

Clark did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.