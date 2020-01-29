10 Nintendo Switch Accessories To Level Up Your Gaming

There might not be another gaming console out on the market that manages to combine the sweet, nostalgic game playing days of youth with all the modern conveniences of technology the way the Nintendo Switch does. It effortlessly transitions from handheld gaming on the go, to group gaming sessions as a home console that you can connect to your TV. Plus, there’s nothing that quite evokes classic gaming (like Mario Kart or Donkey Kong) than the iconic look of an old school Nintendo controller. If you have (and love) using your Nintendo Switch, you’ll need these ten accessories that only improve your gaming experience.

8BitDo® SN30 Bluetooth Gamepad

This Nintendo-inspired throwback is the 8BitDo® SN30 Bluetooth Gamepad, giving a retro look and feel that you can play on via Windows, Android, macOS, Steam, Raspberry Pi and Switch. It’s also powered by a 480mAh rechargeable Li-on battery, so you can play for 18 hours straight.

Find it here for $23.99.

8BitDo N30 Retro Bluetooth Gamepad

There’s something undeniably nostalgic about bold colors and block shapes — and the 8BitDo N30 Retro Bluetooth Gamepad brings Bluetooth capabilities to a decidedly retro-looking controller. This one features upgradeable firmware for expanded functionality and totally wire-free play.

Find it here for $21.99.

Nintendo Switch Bluetooth Audio Adapter

Play your games discreetly in public settings with this Nintendo Switch Bluetooth Audio Adapter. This handy adapter lets you stream your Switch audio directly to your favorite pair of wireless headphones for an immersive listening experience that’s totally private.

Find it here for $39.99.

Gbros. Wireless Adapter for Nintendo Switch

If you love the look and feel of your original GameCube controller, look no further than this Gbros. Wireless Adapter for Nintendo Switch. Use this adapter to play your favorite games through your contemporary devices: just connect via Bluetooth and play within a 20 to 33 foot distance.

Find it here for $14.99.

Nintendo Switch Battery Charger Case

Take advantage of the Nintendo Switch’s portability with this Nintendo Switch Battery Charger Case: it gives you up to double the playtime when you’re out and about, even without a charger in sight. This clever pack allows for uninterrupted charging while you play, delivering 10,000mAh of power via an integrated USB-C PD port.

Find it here for $40.

Wireless Controllers for Nintendo Switch

Get the ultimate control over your Nintendo Switch console with these fun Wireless Controllers for Nintendo Switch. They can last for more than six hours, depending on their usage — and can be used one per hand or together as one controller.

Find them here for $37.99.

AAXA S1 Mini Projector for Nintendo Switch

Whether you’re playing in a big group or just want the most immersive gaming experience possible, this AAXA S1 Mini Projector for Nintendo Switch can take you from a six inch single-player screen to an enormous 120 inch multi-player screen. The projector also houses powerful 2-watt stereo speakers and a robust 52-watt battery system that allows for three hours of continuous gameplay.

Find it here for $289.

Crystal Case for Nintendo Switch Lite (Grey)

Protect your precious Nintendo Switch Lite from damage with this Crystal Case. It’s engineered for comfortable gameplay, protects your device from scratches, smudges, marks and drops — plus makes your Switch look extra clean and shiny.

Find it here for $8.99.

Silicone Case for Nintendo Switch Lite (Grey)

Just in case shiny isn’t your thing, there’s this Silicone Case for the Nintendo Switch Lite. It offers full-body protection from drops, dust, sand and other possible damage — and most importantly, allows for easy, smooth operation.

Find it here for $9.99.

2-in-1 Protective Case with Stand for Nintendo Switch Lite (Grey)

The most competitive gamers have probably dropped a device or two — and if you fall into that category, you need this 2-in-1 Protective Case with Stand for Nintendo Switch Lite. It’s made with shock-absorbent high-quality flexible TPU to offer full protection all around the device, and it features specially placed cut-outs so you can enjoy unhindered control.

Find it here for $14.99.

Prices subject to change.