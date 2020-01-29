Here’s What We Know About Jeffrey Epstein’s Pilots

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has reportedly employed four pilots to fly himself and others around the world.

Epstein has named David Rodgers, Larry Visoski, Larry Morrison and Bill Hammond as pilots and flight engineers, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Epstein killed himself in his jail cell on August 10, 2019. There has been a lot of speculation about how a high-profile inmate like Epstein was able to do what he did.

All four pilots were all subpoenaed by federal prosecutors in Manhattan to gather more information on Epstein’s sex-trafficking case after his July 6 arrest, but none have been convicted of crimes. (RELATED: Alleged Epstein Victim Says She Was Handed Off To Prince Andrew, Bill Richardson And More For Sex)

Though the pilots that have not been accused of crimes, three of them have provided detailed flight logs and depositions confirming some of the Lolita Express’s passengers.

A lawyer for one of the pilots reportedly confirmed the subpoena and did not provide the WSJ with any further comment, and none of the pilots have commented on their subpoenas.

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 08: A protest group called “Hot Mess” hold up signs of Jeffrey Epstein in front of the federal courthouse on July 8, 2019 in New York City. According to reports, Epstein will be charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)”Flight logs signed by Mr. Rodgers, which became public through civil lawsuits, showed dozens of passengers on Mr. Epstein’s jet from 1997 to 2005,” according to WSJ.

Larry Visoski

Visoski traveled as one of Epstein’s chief pilots for three decades, accodrding to the Washington Examiner, who carefully documented Visoski’s since deleted Instagram account.

Epstein is not directly mentioned or in any of the photos, but Visoski is pictured with several of Epstein’s planes and helicopters, the Examiner reports. (RELATED: Epstein Reportedly Hired Private Investigators To Intimidate, Stalk His Victims)

He was deposed in 2009, where he recalled former President Bill Clinton was a passenger on “at least 20 flights.” When asked if he saw Clinton with “younger girls,” Visoski said, “No,” per the Examiner.

Flight logs from 1997 to 2005 have detailed Epstein’s earlier trips and who he was with, but less is known about his more recent “mid 2000’s” flights. (RELATED: Prince Andrew Refusing To Cooperate With FBI On Epstein Probe)

However, the Examiner found that Visoski’s Instagram likely reveals some of the places Epstein was flying from June 2014 to through April 2o19.

The Examiner details a travel list gleaned from Visoski’s social media accounts and Instagram pictures.

Visoski also reportedly gave a deposition in 2009 claiming that the passenger lists often included “prominent politicians, academics, and Hollywood celebrities,” the New York Times reported.

David Rodgers

Rodgers gave a deposition in 2016 claiming that he flew Prince Andrew four times, according to MSN. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace repeatedly denied these claims.

The deposition dealt with Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s accusations against Prince Andrew, Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. (RELATED: Lawyers For Jeffrey Epstein Once Said He Helped Conceive The Clinton Global Initiative)

Giuffre also alleges she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew at the age of 17. She said she was brought to London by Epstein and then “was instructed to dance with Prince Andrew at a nightclub,” per CBS.

Andrew has denied knowing Giuffre.

Rodgers contended that he indeed flew Giuffre on “at least 23 flights” on Epstein’s jet. He also confirmed that the “GM” on the flight logs stood for Ghislaine Maxwell, according to court documents.

The dates of the flights also show that Roberts was underage at the time.

Larry Morrison

Morrison testified in a 2009 deposition about former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, who also served in Clinton’s administration as the Secretary of Energy.

Morrison reportedly confirmed in that deposition that Richardson visited Epstein at his New Mexico Ranch and that there was evidence Epstein had “young girls” with him as well.

Bill Hammond

Hammond was named as one of Epstein’s four personal pilots, per the WSJ, but he has not sat for a deposition in a civil case against Epstein.