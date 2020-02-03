Halsey Freaks Out On Fan Who Yells Ex-Boyfriend G-Eazy’s Name During Performance

Halsey got heated while on stage during a pre-Super Bowl performance in Miami on Sunday.

The fan reportedly screamed the name of Halsey’s ex-boyfriend, G-Eazy, while she was performing, according to a report published by the New York Post. Halsey took a moment to reprimand the fan for showing her “disrespect.”



“If you say G-Eazy one more f**king time, I will kick you out this building,” Halsey yelled at the fan from the stage.

“I will kick your f**king ass, test me,” she added. “I will kick your ass out the f**king club. You’re not going to disrespect me like that at my own show.”

Halsey then took to Instagram to address the moment.

“Don’t tolerate disrespect in the name of being ‘nice,'” she shared following the event, New York Post reported.

This isn’t the first time a celebrity has freaked out about the mention of an ex during a performance. Comedian Pete Davidson left a performance back in April of 2019 after the club owner made a joke about ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande. (RELATED: Halsey Clarifies She’s Not Pregnant After Photos Of Her Go Viral)

“I’m sorry that we had to leave the show before I got to go on,” Davidson said at the time. “The owner, Vinnie Brand, disrespected me, and did something that I told him not to do and I can’t perform under those circumstances.”

I get why these celebrities are upset, but screaming at a fan during the middle of a performance kind of ruins it for everyone else. This could have just been addressed after the show on social media.

I respect the energy, though.