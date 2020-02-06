The Real Reason Mitt Romney Voted To Remove Trump Had Nothing To Do With Religion

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney was the only Republican who voted to convict President Donald Trump on Wednesday.
Romney cited his faith in making the decision, but Daily Caller deputy editor Arthur Bloom and senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc sat down Thursday to discuss another possible motive for Romney’s vote.
Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots Only videos on YouTube, and — if you haven’t already — go and subscribe to our channel.
In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.
Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.
Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:
Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v
And Facebook: https://goo.gl/
And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/
And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!