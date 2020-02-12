‘Prosecutorial Misconduct?’: Trump Signals Pardon For Roger Stone And Michael Flynn

President Donald Trump suggested prosecutors in the federal case against Roger Stone, and General Michael Flynn, may be involved in “prosecutorial misconduct.”

Trump responded Tuesday night to a tweet advocating for the “full pardon for Roger Stone and Michael Flynn” by saying,”Prosecutorial Misconduct?”

All four federal prosecutors involved in Stone’s case resigned Tuesday after the Justice Department condemned their recommended prison sentencing for Trumps’ former campaign advisor. (RELATED: Four Federal Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Case Amid Turmoil Over Prison Recommendation)

Prosecutors originally called for Stone to face 87 to 108 months behind bars before DOJ revised the “extreme” sentencing recommendation.

“The prior filing submitted by the United States on February 10, 2020 does not accurately reflect the Department of Justice’s position on what would be a reasonable sentence in this matter,” wrote assistant U.S. attorney John Crabb Jr. in a new filing submitted on Tuesday.

“While it remains the position of the United States that a sentence of incarceration is warranted here, the government respectfully submits that the range of 87 to 108 months presented as the applicable advisory Guidelines range would not be appropriate or serve the interests of justice in this case.”

The president reacted on Monday to the prosecutors original sentencing request of up to 9 years with dismay tweeting, “This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!”