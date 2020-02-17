PATRIOTS: Why Virginia Democrats Got Queasy On Gun Control

Virginia Democrats got queasy on gun control Monday and killed Gov. Ralph Northam’s assault weapons ban.

The Daily Caller’s Anders Hagstrom and Will Davis sat down to hash out what led to four Democrats going against their own party in a Senate Committee vote to effectively end Northam’s bill. The vote came less than a month after roughly 22,000 gun rights advocates protested Northam at the state capital. (RELATED: VA Sheriff Explains Why He Won’t Enforce Northam’s Gun Legislation)

The assault weapons ban is one of eight gun control laws Northam has tried to pass, and it is the only one to run into any problems. The state legislature has already approved universal background checks, red flag laws, a one-per-month limit on firearms purchases, and allowed localities to enact more strict gun control laws.

