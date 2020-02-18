What Black Americans Think About Biden’s Transgender Tweet

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said in a tweet Saturday that present day transgender issues are the “civil rights issue of our time.”

Let’s be clear: Transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time. There is no room for compromise when it comes to basic human rights. — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) January 25, 2020

The tweet received significant criticism, particularly from the African American community. In a man-on-the-street interview, Ami Horowitz wanted to know what African Americans thought about Biden’s tweet.

Passers-by indicated that certain social issues like transgender rights are only addressed when experienced by white members of a community.

“He can kiss my a** and suck my d***,” said one man.

One woman said she respected the transgender community, but didn’t think it seemed fair for the two issues to be compared.

“At the end of the day, you’re not highlighted — your oppressions, your issues aren’t brought to the forefront, ” she said. “But the minute a caucasian person comes in and has an issue it’s just like ‘oh, let’s stop the press’,” said one woman.

“He’s a politician in office, but he’s not walking through Harlem,” said one man.

