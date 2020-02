The Best TSA-Friendly Carry-On Luggage Cases To Make Traveling A Breeze

Almost every major airline regulates their carry-on dimensions at around 22 to 24 inches, so if you’re looking for some new carry-on luggage that is affordable, popular and TSA-compliant…look no further!

With this list, you can maximize your space when travelling as to ensure there are no “ Kevin !” moments once you’re ready for take off. That is of course assuming it’s 1994, and you don’t have a cellphone, which would completely nullify the entire plot of Home Alone.

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves though! Here are the best pieces of carry-on luggage, and what they’re best for, to take your pick from:

1. For Extra Space: Travelpro Platinum Elite

It’s common practice to cram as much stuff into your carry-on no matter if it’s needed or not; you can’t waste the space. Luckily, this luggage by Travelpro is looking out for you.

A fold-out suiter, accessory pockets, and a removable wet-pocket for toiletries makes this luggage smarter than all of us. There’s even an external USB port (you’ll need a power bank for that) so you can stay charged while you’re in line or waiting to board.

It’s affordable, and comes with a lifetime warranty for those of us who throw our baggage around.





2. For The Organizer: Genius Pack Hardside Luggage