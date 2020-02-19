Internal Memo Suggests Bloomberg Wants Biden, Buttigieg And Others To Bail, So He Can Take On Sanders — One On One

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s campaign team wants the rest of his Democratic opponents to drop out of the presidential race so he can take on Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, man to man, a memo obtained by Axios said.

Sanders will become unstoppable if former Vice President Joe Biden doesn’t bow out, Kevin Sheekey, Bloomberg’s top strategist, said, according to Axios on Wednesday. The self-avowed Democratic socialist will have too many delegates after Super Tuesday if the race does not winnow down, he explained.

“The fact is if the state of this race remains status quo — with Biden, Pete and Amy in the race on Super Tuesday — Bernie is likely to open up a delegate lead that seems nearly impossible to overcome,” Sheekey said.

He added: “I don’t think many people understand the dire circumstances here.”

Sheekey was remarking about the status of the campaign after receiving a State of the State memo Monday from Bloomberg’s senior adviser Mitch Stewart and states director Dan Kanninen.

Stewart and Kanninen’s memo suggested that Biden and the other candidates risk propelling “Sanders to a seemingly insurmountable delegate lead by siphoning votes away from [Bloomberg].” Bloomberg, a former Republican, is pulling out all the stops to wipe out his Democratic opponents.

Sanders leads the field in Nevada with 25% of the vote, according to a Las Vegas Review-Journal Feb. 14 poll. (RELATED: Bloomberg Is Reportedly Paying Californians To Post Pro-Bloomberg Content Ahead Of Primary)

Sanders is also doing well in California. He is polling at 32% among likely Democratic voters in the Golden State ahead of the state’s March 3 contest, according to a Public Policy Institute of California survey published Wednesday. He is 18 percentage points ahead of Biden.

Bloomberg’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

