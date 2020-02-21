Pro-Abortion, Pro-Gay Marriage Biden Touts His Catholic Faith In Campaign Video: ‘I Say The Rosary’

Pro-abortion 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden touted his Catholic faith in a February campaign video, saying, “I go to mass, I say the rosary.”

The former vice president released a campaign video Monday titled “Faith,” in which he discusses Catholicism and how his Catholic faith helped him through deaths of loved ones in his immediate family.

“Faith is what has gotten me through difficult times in my life,” he said, mentioning the death of his first wife, eldest daughter and his son Beau Biden.

“Personally for me, faith, it’s all about hope and purpose and strength, and for me, my religion is just an enormous sense of solace,” Biden said, as the video panned over images of Biden praying. One image showed Biden speaking to Pope Francis.

“I go to mass, and I say the rosary. I find it to be incredibly comforting,” he added. (RELATED: Here’s How Joe Biden Has Evolved On Abortion As He Attempts To Become President)

WATCH:

Biden is a baptized Catholic but supports multiple political stances, including abortion and gay marriage, which the contradict the church’s teaching, according to the Catechism of the Catholic Church.

The former vice president has taken a hard left stance on abortion access during the 2020 presidential campaign, a major shift from his past positions on the issue. Biden formerly said Roe v. Wade had gone “too far” and that a woman should not have the “sole right to say what should happen to her body.”

Biden supports abortion as a constitutional right, though the Catholic Church teaches that abortion “constitutes a grave offense” and that a person who obtains an abortion is automatically excommunicated from the Catholic Church.

A South Carolina Catholic priest denied Biden Holy Communion in October 2019 because of his support for abortion. (RELATED: ‘My Personal Life’: Joe Biden Wouldn’t Address Being Refused Communion Over Abortion Stance)

Biden has also officiated two different gay weddings: a wedding service for two men over Memorial Day Weekend 2017, and another wedding service for two White House staffers in April 2016. Biden officiating at these weddings contradicts the Catholic Church’s teaching that marriage should be between a man and a woman.

The former vice president said Jan. 25 that “there is no room for compromise” on transgender equality, though the Catholic Church rejects transgender ideology and teaches that there are only two genders: male and female.

“Let’s be clear: Transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time,” Biden tweeted. “There is no room for compromise when it comes to basic human rights.”

The Biden campaign did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

