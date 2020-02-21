Maxine Waters: Gang Members Have More Integrity Than Trump

Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters said gang members have more integrity than President Donald Trump in a Thursday interview.

The California representative spoke on an episode of Showtime’s “Desus & Mero” where she called the president a “street player” and compared him to Los Angeles gangsters, according to The Hill.

“I have worked in some of the toughest communities,” Waters said. “I’ve worked with gangs, I’ve worked with Crips, I’ve worked with Bloods.” (RELATED: Maxine Waters Faces Dissatisfaction From Progressive Freshman Democrats)

WATCH:

.@desusnice and @THEKIDMERO visited U.S. @RepMaxineWaters to learn about her illustrious career in government and how she became “America’s auntie.”#DESUSandMERO pic.twitter.com/0OTa4hf9Gz — DESUS & MERO on SHOWTIME (@SHODesusAndMero) February 21, 2020

“And there’s more integrity in many of these young people in the hood than this man has,” she said.

Water has frequently criticized Trump in the past and called him a “poster boy for what a mob protestor looks like” in October 2019.

“This flawed character, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” she added on “Desus & Mero.”

Waters did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

