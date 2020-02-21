We Checked In With Post-Impeachment Adam Schiff. Is He Alright?

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff spent Thursday floating anti-Trump conspiracies that turned out immediately not to be true.

Schiff prematurely set the stage for Democrats to go after President Donald Trump in two ways. First, he cautioned against a potential pardon for just-sentenced Roger Stone. Second, he amplified a narrative from The New York Times involving potential Russian interference in the 2020 election, which CNN’s Jake Tapper would go on to rebut Friday morning.

