‘Dishonest And Stupid’: Tucker Wonders If Mick Mulvaney Is ‘Trying To Undermine’ Trump’s Immigration Agenda

Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticized acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney for seemingly “trying to undermine” President Donald Trump’s agenda on immigration.

WATCH:

Carlson began the Friday night “Tucker Carlson Tonight” segment by pointing out “signs of hope” for the prospects of low-skilled workers in the United States, particularly that their wages “are growing at the fastest rate in memory right now” thanks to a “tight labor market.” Since “immigration to our country is down,” there are “fewer available workers” — meaning employers “must pay higher wages to those workers.”

“It’s called supply and demand,” said Carlson. “It’s the most basic principle in economics. It’s also the healthiest and most efficient way to share the wealth. It does what socialism claims to do, but without hurting people.”

Despite the fact that President Donald Trump ran on these issues in 2016, “one of his closest aides seems determined to ruin the president’s achievement,” Carlson said before pointing to Mulvaney’s speech in the U.K. complaining about the immigration slowdown under Trump.

“According to Mulvaney, America is ‘desperate, desperate for more people. We are running out of people to fuel the economic growth that we’ve had in our nation over the last four years. We need more immigrants,'” Tucker said, paraphrasing Mulvaney. “Now everything about that statement is dishonest and stupid. For one thing, Americans don’t want more immigration. There’s a lot of polling on it. For example, in 2018 a Harvard Harris poll found that 81% of American voters support curbing immigration levels. In a democracy, public opinion should matter. But even more basically, America isn’t running out of people. Far from it. Ask anyone who tries to drive to work in one of our major cities. In many ways, America is a crowded country and that is bad. That’s why rent is so high, for example.”

Far from caring about the disadvantaged currently in America, Mulvaney would “rather replace our American working class with grateful foreigners who will work for less,” Tucker contended.

“So why is Mick Mulvaney, who passionately disagrees with Donald Trump, running Donald Trump’s White House?” Carlson asked. “It’s almost like Mulvaney is trying to undermine his boss’ agenda. That shouldn’t surprise you. Mulvaney despises Donald Trump. He said so on camera.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: America’s Elites Want ‘Immigration Without Limit’)

Carlson closed with a clip of Mulvaney criticizing then-candidate Trump in 2016.

“That was in 2016,” he said. “Mulvaney isn’t talking like that anymore, at least not on camera. But if you want to know what people really think, don’t listen to what they say. Watch what they do.”