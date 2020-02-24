Josie Canseco And Logan Paul Break Up

Josie Canseco is officially back on the market.
According to TMZ, Canseco and Logan Paul have broken up after dating for a few weeks. She reportedly just completely stopped talking to him. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
I guess it just wasn’t meant to be! Canseco and Paul could have been a power couple with some serious staying power in Hollywood.
He’s a social media superstar, she’s a modeling sensation and they could have joined forces to take over the entertainment industry.
Instead, they’re going their separate ways after only a few weeks of dating. It really makes you wonder whether or not love is dead.
If a couple like Canseco and Paul can’t last, then will any of us last? These are the questions we must now ask ourselves.
On the flip side, it means Canseco is single! Might be time to shoot my shot!