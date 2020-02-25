Sasse Attacks Democrats For Filibustering Anti-Infanticide Bill ‘Because They Don’t Want To Defend The Indefensible’

Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse accused Democrats of filibustering an anti-infanticide bill because “they don’t want to defend the indefensible.”

Senators spoke Tuesday regarding legislation that aims to protect babies who survive botched abortions as well as legislation that would make abortion illegal after 20 weeks when the unborn baby can feel pain: the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham highlighted, and Sasse’s Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

Sasse accused Democrats, and specifically Democratic Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, of purposefully obscuring conversation surrounding the Born-Alive Survivors Protection Act by painting the bill as “anti-abortion.”

“These are about babies that are born, that are outside their mother,” Sasse said. (RELATED: Democrats Highlight Race, Downplay Need For Infanticide Legislation At Born-Alive Hearing)

Durbin drew attention to the correlation between race and infant and mother mortality rates, noted that infanticide in the United States is illegal, and suggested Sasse was highlighting an issue that did not need attention.

Sasse pointed out that active infanticide is indeed illegal in the United States, but that politicians like Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam have suggested that passive infanticide be legalized.

“What’s actually happening is the senator from Illinois is wanting to obscure the debate because he wants to use euphemisms about choice so that you don’t have to admit to the American public that what’s actually happening on the floor today is probably that like last year, 44 Democrats are gonna filibuster an anti-infanticide bill,” he continued.

“There’s nothing in the bill that’s about abortion,” Sasse added. “Nothing! It’s about infanticide. That’s the actual legislation. And you’ve got 44 people over there that want to hide from it, and talk in euphemisms about abortion, because they don’t want to defend the indefensible.”

“Because you can’t defend the indefensible,” the Nebraska senator said. “We are talking about killing babies that are born. That’s the actual legislation we are voting on today in the Senate. That’s what the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act is.”

Sasse also criticized CNN for a Tuesday report on both the Pain Capable Act and the Born Alive Act that described a baby who survived an abortion as a “fetus that was born.” (RELATED: CNN Report Describes A Baby Who Survives An Abortion As A ‘Fetus That Was Born’)

“News flash CNN,” he said, “If you’re a baby, and you’ve been born, and you’re outside of mama, nobody calls that a fetus. You just wanna call that a fetus because you don’t wanna cover the actual story that’s being voted on in the U.S. Senate today.”

