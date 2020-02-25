Airman Reprimanded For Urinating In Coffee Maker

Earlier this month, an airman was reprimanded for urinating in his office’s coffee maker.

According to the Air Force Times, an airman at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson was caught urinating into his office’s coffee machine, a violation of Article 92, “declaration of duty.” The report of the incident described the infraction as “failure to refrain from urinating in the office coffee maker.”

The initial report, which was the subject of a base newsletter on February 13th, was shared on an Air Force Facebook page. A base spokesperson confirmed to the Air Force Times that the report was authentic.

Airman busted down for urinating in office coffee makerhttps://t.co/fHd1CJhG7A pic.twitter.com/WBAuge76GD — ArmyTimes (@ArmyTimes) February 25, 2020

It is unclear how the suspect was caught. An unlucky bystander was possibly a witness to the event, although the exact circumstances of the situation are unclear.

It is this particular airman’s sixth infraction, according to the newsletter.