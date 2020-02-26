Has Your Toothbrush Seen Better Days? Now May Be The Perfect Time To Upgrade

Looking for an upgrade to your travel toothbrush or that old toothbrush you have lying around that has seen better days? Consider upgrading to an affordable ultrasonic toothbrush.

This ultrasonic toothbrush via Fairywill is re-chargeable, affordable and powerful, with an impressive 100-240V motor for a powerful cleaning effect that’s sure to remove stains and leave your teeth feeling cleaner than ever.

Featuring two brush heads for replacing your brush head eventually in line with dentist recommendations, the Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush is IPX 7 waterproof, and built with high quality and heavy-duty materials to withstand the bumps and scratches of travel.

Normally $27.99, for a limited time the first 1000 customers can save big and get this toothbrush for just $10.49 when you use the discount code BYWQX3ST at checkout

Plus reviewers seem to love this model with one reviewer raving “I purchased this specifically to use on trips so I wouldn’t need to pack a separate charger. I have another brand but the charge never seems to last very long. The Fairywill is a perfect item to correct this problem. The unit is compact, lightweight and has a very long lasting battery, which covers at least a week of daily usage.”

Even a more critical reviewer found plenty of praise for it: “Amazing value! Has timed 30 sec intervals for 2 total min of brushing. Very good cleaning power! It is a tad bulky compared to other electric brushes, and I wish they would install a control lock feature so that the brush handle cannot turn on in your bag if it gets bumped.”

So what’s not to love? With ultra-long battery life, an included USB charger, and multiple brushing modes that provide for a powerful clean, a sensitive scrub, or a gentle gum massage…It’s really hard to find anything.

Even the price is affordable , as it normally would run you about $27.99….but if you are really looking for a steal, we have gotten the inside scoop that starting right now and until the first 1000 units are sold, you can get this Fairywell Toothbrush for just $10.49 (Over 70 Percent Off! as the Deal of the Day) when you use the discount code BYWQX3ST at checkout starting 2/27/2019.

Also if you like this toothbrush, be sure to check out Fairywell’s other products, as you can save 10% ($5 off!) when you spend $50 on select products!





