Spokeswoman For Iranian Hostage-Takers Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Masoumeh Ebtekar, a spokeswoman for the Iranian hostage-takers in 1979, has reportedly been diagnosed with Coronavirus.

Ebtekar currently serves as the Iranian Vice President of Iran for Women and Family Affairs, and she is the third high-ranking government official in her country to test positive for the new virus. An 81-year-old cleric, Hadi Khosroshahi, died of the virus. (RELATED: Iran’s Deputy Health Minister Infected With Coronavirus As The Country Becomes An Epicenter Of The Illness)

Just one day prior to her diagnosis, Ebtekar attended a cabinet meeting with a number of other officials including Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

