Spokeswoman For Iranian Hostage-Takers Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Masoumeh Ebtekar, a spokeswoman for the Iranian hostage-takers in 1979, has reportedly been diagnosed with Coronavirus.
— The Associated Press (@AP) February 27, 2020
Ebtekar currently serves as the Iranian Vice President of Iran for Women and Family Affairs, and she is the third high-ranking government official in her country to test positive for the new virus. An 81-year-old cleric, Hadi Khosroshahi, died of the virus. (RELATED: Iran’s Deputy Health Minister Infected With Coronavirus As The Country Becomes An Epicenter Of The Illness)
— Holly Dagres (@hdagres) February 27, 2020
— FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) February 27, 2020
Just one day prior to her diagnosis, Ebtekar attended a cabinet meeting with a number of other officials including Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 27, 2020
— Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) February 27, 2020
Iran’s deputy health minister also reportedly tested positive for the virus just one day after giving a news conference about Coronavirus’ spread.
— CBC News: The National (@CBCTheNational) February 26, 2020