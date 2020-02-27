Health

Spokeswoman For Iranian Hostage-Takers Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Masoumeh Ebtekar in an interview with TRT, June 24, 2019. (Youtube screen grab/TRT)
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Masoumeh Ebtekar, a spokeswoman for the Iranian hostage-takers in 1979, has reportedly been diagnosed with Coronavirus.

Ebtekar currently serves as the Iranian Vice President of Iran for Women and Family Affairs, and she is the third high-ranking government official in her country to test positive for the new virus. An 81-year-old cleric, Hadi Khosroshahi, died of the virus. (RELATED: Iran’s Deputy Health Minister Infected With Coronavirus As The Country Becomes An Epicenter Of The Illness)

Just one day prior to her diagnosis, Ebtekar attended a cabinet meeting with a number of other officials including Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Iran’s deputy health minister also reportedly tested positive for the virus just one day after giving a news conference about Coronavirus’ spread.