This Pocket Chainsaw Is So Effective, Even The U.S. Military Uses It

There are plenty of times in life when you’re left to your own devices and have to rise to the occasion to bring you and your family to safety. Whether you’re out on a hike, caught in the middle of a natural disaster, or stranded somewhere you’ve never been before, it’s important to have the right tools at hand to get you out of a sticky situation, and fast.

Whether you’re a homeowner or an outdoor enthusiast, there are a handful of tools you should always have on hand when in a jam, and few of them are as invaluable as this Pocket Chainsaw. While the thing only weighs a mere five ounces, it can do some serious damage. It’s incredibly strong and can cut through a 3″ limb in under 15 seconds. That’s because it’s made from high-strength, heat-treated, rust-resistant steel, capable of tearing through just about anything like tree trunks unruly brush and even plastic piping — just to name a few.

But perhaps the best thing about this portable wonder-tool is its price. For a limited time, the price of the Pocket Chainsaw is docked 23%, leaving it with a tag that reads $22.99. That’s a pretty small price for a tool that can save your life.

Why a portable chainsaw instead of the real deal?

If you spend a lot of time in the outdoors, whether it be hiking, camping or maintaining your yard, having a portable chainsaw like the Pocket Chainsaw is simply a no-brainer. You can easily keep it in your car, duffle bag or even your darn shirt pocket, for crying out loud, ensuring you easy access whenever you need it. But one of the perks of having a portable chainsaw is the ability to have it nearby when you’re stuck in a bad situation. If you’re stuck outside without any electricity, this little tool can help you cut down some wood in record time so that you can build a fire in minutes.

While the tool works similarly to a more traditional wire saw, the Pocket Chainsaw is a more updated version and frankly, a better one. That’s because it’s incredibly safe and dependable, not to mention the fact that it’s capable of replacing an actual full-sized chainsaw. It’s also incredibly easy and safe to use and emits absolutely zero emissions.

Why they’re the perfect emergency tool.

You’d be surprised how many different ways a little tool like the Pocket Chainsaw can save the day. For one, it can provide you with chopped wood on a cold night if you’re stranded somewhere outside. But it can also help you cut fallen branches or thick brush blocking your car during bad weather or for building temporary shelter if you’re stuck somewhere wet and cold.

No matter what kind of a pickle you find yourself in, keeping one of these in your garage, car or wherever else can really come in handy when you need it most.

It’s also an effective gardening tool.

Hiring tree-trimmers and other gardeners can really cost a fortune, especially if you have a big yard to maintain. But if you’re capable of doing it yourself, why not take things into your own hands? The Pocket Chainsaw is a great tool to use when trimming overgrown trees or clearing out brush that’s growing over your fence or into your driveway. It also comes in handy when you’re collecting wood to bring into the house for a fire during the winter months. And aside from wood and brush, this handy tool can also cut through plastic piping that you’d use in and around your home.

It’s a safer choice.

Unlike electric chainsaws, the Pocket Chainsaw puts you in complete control and in turn, makes you less prone to scary accidents. And since it can go as fast or slow as you’d like it to, it’s a great teaching tool for first-time chainsaw users — with supervision, of course. And you can rest assured the metal will stay sharp and in good shape since the tool’s 124 bi-directional teeth are all coated to resist rust over time.

The Pocket Chainsaw is made in the USA and comes with its own storage can and lid so that you never have to worry about cutting yourself while reaching for it at the bottom of a bag or the trunk of a car. The saw also includes two easy-to-hold handles and two quick connect links.

Why wait for a disaster to occur to realize how much you could use a Pocket Chainsaw like this one? Be well-equipped for whatever the future holds by getting your very own Pocket Chainsaw, now discounted to just $22.99 a pop — that’s nearly a 25% discount off its regular retail price.

Prices subject to change.