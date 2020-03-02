Luggage Perfect For Every Kind Of Traveler Out There

Whether it’s for a work conference or a much-needed vacation with the family, at one point or another, you have to pack a bag and get the heck out of Dodge! But having the right luggage can make or break your experience, and there are tons of options out there, perfect for every kind of traveler. Whether you live to keep things organized as you hit the road or you’re all about durability when you’re on-the-go, there’s a suitcase out there that can perfectly fit all your travel needs.

For The Gadget Lovers

Plevo’s Infinite Smart Expandable Luggage

Packing your stuff just isn’t what it used to be. Along with your clothes and toiletries, you need to save room for your laptop, tablet, chargers and whatever else you’re into these days. And for this, a traditional suitcase just won’t do. That’s why people everywhere are swearing by this larger than life luggage by Plevo. The rolling suitcase syncs with its accompanying app, making it the smartest luggage you’ll ever travel with. You’ll be able to open the suitcase via face and touch ID or Morse Code and can weigh it and even track it with GPS.

Get your hands on the high-tech Plevo Infinite Smart Expandable Luggage for just $474.99 at a 15% discount for a limited time.

Plevo’s The Runner Smart Luggage Set

Just because you love high-tech gadgets doesn’t mean you like to skimp out on looking stylish while you travel. And lucky for you, this Runner luggage by Plevo understands that sentiment, combining your need for smart-capability and stylish traveling to a tee. The carry-on luggage boasts Face Lock, built-in weight sensors, distance alerts and a removable battery pack, all controllable through the accompanying Plevo app. And while this luggage may seem like it’s carrying a lot, it’s extremely easy to travel with and even has 360-degree detachable wheels that are completely silent.

The Runner Smart Luggage Set by Plevo takes traveling to a whole new level and is currently 15% off for just $389.99.

For The Neat And Tidy-Obsessed

Plevo’s Up, The World’s First Vertical Luggage

No matter how skilled a packer you are, keeping your things neat and wrinkle-free is always a challenge when using a carry-on. But with ingenious suitcases like this one by Plevo, you can actually travel with workshirts, dresses and more without them getting wrinkled in the process. The secret is the luggage’s upright design that employs the first and only patented Garment Hanger System ®. And as if that wasn’t impressive enough, the carry-on also boasts the many advanced features Plevo is known for, including a removable battery that can charge your electronic devices, Smart Lock and more thanks to its accompanying app.

Stay wrinkle-free with Plevo’s Up, the World’s First Vertical Luggage now discounted to $539.99.

The Genius Pack Aerial Hardside Carry-On Spinner

Sick of returning from your travels to find that you left something valuable behind? Those days are over thanks to this Genius Pack Aerial Hardside Carry-on Spinner. Brilliantly engineered to house all your things with utmost efficiency, this maximum-size carry-on ensures all your stuff stays safe and sound when you’re traveling. With its integrated check-list, many handy compartments (including one for your dirty laundry), and compression straps to hold everything in place, you can finally take the thinking out of packing. And on top of all that, the entire suitcase only weighs 6.2 pounds, making it a breeze to run through the airport with.

For a limited time, the Genius Pack Aerial Hardside Carry-On Spinner is 46% off, making it just $159.

For The Rough And Tough Travelers

The J World DIA Polycarbonate Luggage Set

When it comes to traveling, you don’t mess around. And that’s why this extremely durable 2-piece spinner luggage set is perfect for your next trip. Thanks to the suitcases’ polycarbonate make, they can withstand an incredible amount of banging around, absorbing impact by flexing under stress. All three suitcases boast double-spinners, making them super easy to travel with, and they all expand up to 2.5 inches for extra packing space. These suitcases are also incredibly secure and feature a TSA lock on their main opening as well as a recessed locking handle and push-button.

The highly-durable J World DIA Polycarbonate Luggage Set is just $359 for a limited time.

The Tach Tuff Connectable Hard Luggage Set

Nothing puts a damper on a family trip like maneuvering multiple bags at a time through an airport. But the brilliant minds behind the Tach Tuff Connectable Hard Luggage Set make traveling a breeze thanks to their attachable bags. The bags’ patented TACH connecting system makes it possible to connect up to nine bags at a time in seconds without requiring you to deal with annoying hooks, cords or whatever else. And to make traveling even easier, the bags also include water bottle holders, TSA locks and high-strength ball bearing spinner wheels. These suitcases don’t fool around and neither do you.

Get serious about traveling with the Tach Tuff Connectable Hard Luggage Set now discounted to just $274 down from close to $500.

The Rollux 2-in-1 Expandable Suitcase

Traveling smart is all about versatility and being able to roll with the punches. These Rollux 2-in-1 Expandable Suitcases conform to what you need, transforming from an efficient carry-on to a dependable full-size suitcase in seconds. The bag’s award-winning patented design lets you customize your packing experience so that you’re always prepared and are never left having to buy another bag when you’re over the weight limit before boarding a flight. And when you’re not using it, the bag folds right up without taking up much space at all.

Get the Rollux 2-in-1 Expandable Suitcase for the recently slashed price of just $224.99.

For Those Who Like To Travel In Style

The J World Tanka Zuni 4-Pc Hard-Side Spinner Luggage Set

If you want to make a statement during your travels, these Tanka Zuni 4-Piece Hardside Spinners are just the ticket. Not only do they come in two eye-catching colors, but they also cover all the packing bases and include a carry-on, a mid-size and large-size spinner, and a convenient small travel case. The bags are just as great on the inside as they are on the outside, complete with an interior X panel, mesh pockets, and expandable capabilities. They also boast TSA-approved combination locks and four double spinner wheels, making traveling with them a total breeze.

Get the J World Tanka Zuni 4-Pc Hard-Side Spinner Luggage Set at 10% off for just $269 bucks.

The Tanka Engine Hard-Side 3-Piece Spinner Luggage

Turning heads while you glide through the airport is easy when you’re traveling with Tanka Engine’s Hard-Side 3-Piece Spinner Luggage. These lightweight suitcases are made with scratch-free ABS material that’s not only durable but incredibly chic. And traveling with this luggage is stress-free thanks to their smooth 4x double spinner wheels that rotate 360 degrees and TSA-approved 3 dial side mounted combination locks. They also boast durable aluminum telescoping handles with recessed locking and push-buttons.

Travel in style with the Tanka Engine Hard-Side 3-Piece Spinner Luggage now discounted to just $224.99.

