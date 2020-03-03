Biden Adviser Symone Sanders Lays A Full-Blown Tackle On Protester At Super Tuesday Rally

A top adviser to Joe Biden put on a Pro Bowl-worthy performance Tuesday when she tackled a protester who stormed the stage as the former vice president gave a speech in Los Angeles.

Biden was giving a speech celebrating his strong Super Tuesday showing when two anti-dairy protesters scrambled on stage.

The first protester hopped on stage and was removed by an unidentified man who appears to have been part of Biden’s security team.

Symone Sanders, a senior Biden campaign adviser, scrambled into action when a second demonstrator followed suit.

Sanders is seen on video sprinting up to the protestor, wrapping her arms around her and dragging her off stage as Biden stood by his wife and sister.

Y’all see Symone Sanders come off the line like a pro bowl linebacker. Geesh. pic.twitter.com/2Fib5ZqLoN — Billy Michael Honor (@BillyMHonor) March 4, 2020

Sanders’ performance drew praise from viewers for her awareness, agility, and tackling form.

Sanders commented on the drama, writing on Twitter: “I broke a nail.”

I broke a nail. #SuperTuesday — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) March 4, 2020

