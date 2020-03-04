World

Where Do The Tallest People In The World Come From?

The Netherlands as well as the country of Bosnia and Herzegovina ranked as having the tallest men in the world, according to averageheight.co. The Netherlands ranked as having the tallest women in the world.

The average height of a man in Bosnia and Herzegovina is 6 feet one half of an inch. Denmark and Montenegro fell behind by half an inch with Norway rounding out the top-five at 5 feet 11.75 inches.

The average height of a woman in the Netherlands is 5 feet 7 inches. The closest is Denmark by a half of an inch, followed by Austria, Belgium, and Iceland at 5 feet 6 inches.

In the U.S., the average height of a man is 5 feet 9.5 inches while the average height for women is 5 feet 3.75 inches. Men in America ranked 33rd overall in height when compared to all other countries while women ranked 42nd.

The shortest men in the world are from Indonesia with an average of 5 feet 2.5 inches, almost an inch and a half shorter than the average woman from the U.S. The smallest women in the world are from Bolivia and are only 4 feet 8 inches on average.