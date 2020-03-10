Editorial

Kate Middleton Stuns In Sparkling Royal Blue Gown At Buckingham Palace

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, speaks with a school choir as she hosts a Gala Dinner in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Place2Be at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain March 9, 2020. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Kate Middleton truly turned heads Monday when she stepped out in a sparkling blue gown for a reception at Buckingham Palace.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long sleeve, royal blue floor-length number as she hosted a Gala Dinner in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Place2Be at the palace in London. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the beautiful look with lose hair, silver sparkling high heels and a pretty clutch.

To say the look was spectacular would be a serious understatement.

“This evening The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of @Place2Be since 2013, hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the charity’s incredible work over the past 25 years #25YearsOfPlace2Be,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read, along with a few photos from the evening’s festivities.

Middleton’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times. Most recently, she wowed when she showed up in a gorgeous green dress and black boots combo during her trip to Ireland. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

