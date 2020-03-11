A hot microphone caught President Donald Trump’s reaction after spotting ink on his shirt before addressing the nation on the coronavirus epidemic Wednesday night.
Audio from CSPAN’s feed prior to the president’s speech captured him exclaiming “Oh, fuck! Uh oh, I got a pen mark” before asking staff for a quick fix.
Media will soon pivot to and focus on this hot mic from the CSPAN feed… pic.twitter.com/EciwbrWfAg
— Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) March 12, 2020
“Uh what, oh fuck. Uh oh, I got a pen mark,” he said. “Anybody have any white … you have any white stuff?”
Trump announced several strong measures to combat the coronavirus spread during his Oval Office address Wednesday night, including a near-total ban on travel from Europe. (RELATED: Tucker Blasts Both Sides For ‘Chinese Coronavirus’ Response: In ‘A Few Weeks,’ U.S. Could Be ‘Where Italy Is Now’)
“We are responding with great speed and professionalism,” he said. “To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days.”