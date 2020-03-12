All Public Schools In Ohio, Maryland Close Over Coronavirus

Public schools across the country have begun to close over the coronavirus pandemic, with some states outright declaring that all public schools are closed.

Officials in Ohio and Maryland declared that schools in their states will be closed, while some public schools in Washington state, Virginia and Connecticut also temporarily closed down.

Maryland officials announced Thursday at a news conference that all public schools would be closed beginning next week and through March 27. (RELATED: ‘Seeking Solace’: Largest Catholic Church In North America Sees Increase In Attendance During Coronavirus Panic)

State Schools Superintendent: Mon through Friday next week, all schools will be closed in the state of Maryland @wjz #BREAKING — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 12, 2020

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered Thursday at a press conference that all Ohio public schools, including public, private and charter schools, would be closed for three weeks beginning Tuesday, March 17.

New Haven, Connecticut, public schools closed indefinitely due to concerns over the pandemic, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee ordered that schools in Seattle close for a minimum of two weeks. Virginia public schools have also begun to close down, including Louden County Public Schools and Fredericksburg City Public Schools.

This post will be updated if additional states cancel or close school.

