Report: Donald Trump Expected To Declare A National Emergency

President Donald Trump plans to declare a national emergency Friday, instituting the Stafford act, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to cause grow and cause market decline, according to Bloomberg.

The declaration would allow the federal government provide up to $42 billion in funding as well as additional aid to state and local governments to combat the virus, Bloomberg reports. (RELATED: Here Are All The Major Places And Events Closed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic)

BREAKING: Trump plans to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, invoking the Stafford Act to open the door to more federal aid for states and municipalities, sources tell me, @jendeben and @SalehaMohsin — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 13, 2020

Democrats in the Senate have been pressuring Trump to declare a national emergency in order to provide additional funding to states and help pay for medical expenses related to the COVID-19.

Since the outbreak, large venues including sporting events and concerts have been cancelled, and several colleges have instructed students to continue their academics via online classes.

ABC News reports over 128,000 global cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed with over 4,700 deaths. Approximately 40 people have died in the United States and 46 different states as well the District of Columbia have confirmed cases of the virus.

The president plans to announce the declaration at his 3pm press conference from the White House.

White House officials declined to comment on Bloomberg’s report.