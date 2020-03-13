Texas Governor Declares ‘State Of Disaster’

The governor of Texas declared a “State of Disaster” Friday regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared the emergency at a press conference at the Texas State Capitol, according to a press release from his office.

“From the very beginning, our number one objective has been to implement preventative strategies that build on our state’s existing public health capabilities so that no matter how this situation unfolds, Texas will be ready,” Abbott said. “That is exactly what our state agencies have done.” (RELATED: Maryland Department Of Education Refuses To Say How It Will Aid Students No Longer Receiving Free School Meals)

Updating legislators, mayors & county judges on TX’s ongoing #COVID19 efforts. Local jurisdictions are crucial to protecting public health, & state agencies remain in constant contact with local leaders to provide additional resources & up to date info. https://t.co/b0PoorLUOU pic.twitter.com/kqqJa1PBFO — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) March 12, 2020

“The State of Texas is prepared, and we continue to take proactive measures along with the support of our federal and local partners to contain this virus and keep Texans safe,” the governor added. “Declaring a State of Disaster is a key component of these efforts because it allows the state to effectively serve the people of Texas without hindrance or delay.”

“When Texans come together, there is nothing we can’t overcome — and it is up to all of us to work proactively and collaboratively to respond to this challenge and protect public health,” he finished. (RELATED: Largest Catholic Church In North America Suspends All Masses Until ‘Further Notice’)

Declaring a state of disaster triggers a number of actions, according to the press release, including authorizing the use of all “available and necessary state government resources to help manage this situation,” activating the state emergency management plan and the State Operations Center, and empowering the Office of the Texas Attorney General to “pursue cases of price-gouging and ensure that offenders are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

