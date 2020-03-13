Tired Of Replacing Your Pens? These Inkless Ones Never Run Out!

Ever stupidly smudge your fresh ink with the side of your hand? Of course, you have, you’re only human! But it’s the year 2020, and we don’t have time for that nonsense. That’s why we’re loving the idea of inkless pens, perfect for writing just about anything without you ever smudging marks or producing excess waste by having to buy plastic pens again and again.

Ready to ditch that old school ink? Check out these top-notch inkless pens, all on sale today.

The Omega 2.0 Inkless Pen

This pen writes with an innovative AXL-METAL tip, allowing you to draw lines and write notes without ever worrying about smudging or erasing your marks. With a shaft comprised of anodized aluminum, the inkless pen is cool to the touch and easy to hold, making it a pleasure to write with. And unlike some other inkless pens out there, you’ll never need to sharpen or replace the tip, making it the only pen you’ll ever really need.

Snag your Omega 2.0 Inkless Pen for almost 30% off at just $29.99.

The Omega Series 5 Inkless Pen

Similar to the pen mentioned above, the Omega Series 5 Inkless Pen is a great way to save on pens since it never runs out of “ink.” This model, which looks incredibly sleek on any desk, also comes with a handy pen holder, making it a great office accessory. Perfect for gifts or to treat yourself with, the Omega Series 5 Inkless Pen is something you definitely should be using on a daily basis.

At 40% off, the Omega Series 5 Inkless Pen is just $29.99.

The Omega Series 4 Inkless Pen

When it comes to being a friend to the environment, inkless pens are the way to go. Given that discarded plastic can lay in landfills, oceans and wherever else for a thousand years before decomposing means throwing away countless pens over the years is horrible for the planet and all its inhabitants. Opting for an inkless pen is a super painless, easy way to go green! And this stylish, black Omega Series 4 Inkless Pen ensures you’ll never run out of ink thanks to its AXL-METAL tip.

And at just $20, this Omega Series 4 Inkless Pen is a total steal.

stackSonar('stack-connect-p', '283');