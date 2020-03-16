Daily Caller patriots exclusive content
Calling All Patriots: With Several States Closing Theaters, Restaurants And Bars, Are You Self-Quarantining?

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 15: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media in the press briefing room at the White House on March 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. The United States has surpassed 3,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and the death toll climbed to at least 61, with 25 of the deaths associated with the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Several states decided to close theaters, restaurants and bars today in order to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio have postponed their presidential primaries until June in a similar effort. Trump also announced four more guidelines Monday and recommended that all Americans should follow them for the next 15 days. Tell us Patriots, are you self-quarantining? Let us know in the form!


