Ohio Governor Calls For Primary To Be Delayed One Day Before Election

Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suggested Monday that the Tuesday primary should be postponed due to fears of coronavirus, which continues to spread rapidly throughout the U.S.
“It is clear that tomorrow’s in-person voting does not conform and cannot conform with these CDC guidelines. We cannot conduct this election tomorrow,” DeWine said at a press conference.
“The power to suspend an election, the power to delay an election, is not one we have. It rests with the legislature and the courts,” Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose added at the press conference, Politico reported. “I hope and anticipate the judge will agree with us.”
DeWine says the elections should be postponed until June, as a safety measure to protect voters from the spread of the deadly disease. (RELATED: Here’s What The $8.3 Billion Bill For Coronavirus Actually Does)
There are four states holding primaries Tuesday, including Arizona, Florida and Illinois. A judge will have to approve his request, as he does not have the power to make the decision.