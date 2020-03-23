Minnesota Gov Tim Walz To Self-Quarantine

The governor of Minnesota announced Monday that he will self-quarantine after being exposed to coronavirus.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in a Monday tweet that he will stay isolated after coming in contact with someone who has the virus. (RELATED: ‘I Have Not Heard Of This Person’: Chinese Ambassador Claims Ignorance In Disappearance Of Chinese Journalist)
“After learning I had contact with someone who has COVID-19, I plan to lead by example and work from home,” the governor tweeted. “I currently have no symptoms and will continue working tirelessly to combat the spread of COVID-19.”
After learning I had contact with someone who has COVID-19, I plan to lead by example and work from home. I currently have no symptoms and will continue working tirelessly to combat the spread of COVID-19. #StayHomeMN
— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) March 23, 2020
Walz was reportedly informed of his contact with the diseased person Monday morning and has not left his home since then.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.