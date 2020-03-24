Get Some Much-Needed Sinus Relief With This Portable Steam Inhaler

Whether you’re suffering from seasonal allergies or trying to shake off that nasty cold you caught last week, keeping your nasal passages clear can do wonders. And while there are plenty of moisturizing and clearing aids out there, some of them can be a little tricky to use, forcing you to lean over the sink as you pour a saline solution through one nostril and out the other. Doesn’t sound too pleasant, does it?

The AVYA Portable Steam Inhaler makes clearing your nasal passages a total breeze since it’s incredibly gentle and easy to use. Sending clean nanoparticle saline steam through your nasal, sinus and throat passages can offer incredible relief, clearing things out so you can breathe easily. As the steam flows through your nose and throat, it encourages mucus drainage, helping you feel less pressure from being so stuffed up. It also eases discomfort by hydrating and moisturizing your nasal and throat passages that often feel dry and irritated during a cold, flu or dry weather.

Supported by over 2,000 backers on Indiegogo.com, the game-changing AVYA Portable Steam Inhaler is providing much-needed relief to allergy and cold sufferers everywhere. When you hold the inhaler to your nostrils, the tool’s one-of-a-kind vibrating mesh chamber releases warmed saline aerosol up into the nose, which then travels through the paranasal sinus cavities, effectively removing anything causing pressure or discomfort. And if it’s your throat that’s craving some moisture or congestion relief, simply breathe in the AVYA Portable Steam Inhaler’s steam through your mouth and feel a change instantly.

This tool is also unique in that it’s safe for everyday use and doesn’t require any over-the-counter medication — it’s simply compatible with medical-grade saline. It also includes five ampoules of starter saline, a battery pack, and nose and mouthpiece adapters.

Tired of suffering from debilitating sinus pain or general dryness that comes along with the colder months? Take a deep sigh of relief with help from the AVYA Portable Steam Inhaler, now over 30% off at just $129.99. Plus, you can save an extra 15% off the price when you use code SPRINGSAVE15 at checkout, lowering the final price to only $110.49.

Love a good deal? Then you’ll definitely want to check out this great 3-in-1 wireless charging dock that’s on sale for just $35 for a limited time!

Prices subject to change.

stackSonar('stack-connect-p', '283');