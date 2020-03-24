‘Schitt’s Creek’ Tells Fans To Stay Away From Filming Locations During Coronavirus Pandemic

The famous show “Schitt’s Creek” has warned fans to stay away from the filming locations during the coronavirus pandemic.

A message encouraging fans to stay away was shared from the show’s Twitter account Monday.

Friends, we’ve heard there are still groups of people visiting the town where we filmed #SchittsCreek. Now is not the time. Please stay home until it’s safe to visit again. At the moment, it is a health risk to the residents of the town, some of whom are immunocompromised. pic.twitter.com/XMD5gKdO83 — Schitt’s Creek (@SchittsCreek) March 23, 2020



Show creator Dan Levy retweeted the message and added a message of his own.

The towns where we shot Schitt’s Creek were so lovely and accommodating to us. Please show them the same respect. Visiting right now is a threat to the residents’ health and safety. Thanks for understanding. https://t.co/D0tdccTTRH — dan levy (@danjlevy) March 23, 2020



Mayor of Uxbridge Gary Barton also encouraged fans to stay away until health measuers and travel bans are lifted.

“We love that we have been chosen as the home of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and we have enjoyed meeting and hosting the fans of the show, especially the Schitt Heads who have come to visit our beautiful community,” Barton told the Hollywood Reporter. “We look forward to welcoming fans in the future when the borders are once again open and travel advisories and health care crises have abated.”