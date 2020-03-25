Editorial

Fernando Tatis Jr. Shares Video Of Juan Soto Failing At Hockey

Nicholas Elias Contributor
Fernando Tatis Jr. shared a video on his Instagram story of Juan Soto miserably trying to shoot a puck on ice.

In the video on Tatis’ Instagram story you can see Soto, wearing a Washington Capitals jersey, miss the puck completely and then fall to the ice. Tatis and Soto, both considered to be up-and-coming stars in the MLB are both from the Dominican Republic. While the two have never played together, they are frequently compared and debated about as far as who is better by fans. 

Last year, Tatis had 4.1 wins above replacement (WAR) and a batting average of .317. He had 22 home runs and  53 RBIs. He currently plays for the San Diego Padres. Soto, playing for the Washington Nationals, had 4.6 WAR and a batting average of .282. He had 34 home runs and 110 RBIs.